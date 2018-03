Clemson offers former Miami commit

Clemson has offered Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar 2019 four-star defensive end Derick Hunter, he announced via Twitter on Saturday.

In addition to Clemson, Hunter lists offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and many others.

Hunter had been committed to Miami since June 2017 before de-committing from the Hurricanes last November. In early February, he announced a top 10 of Florida, South Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Maryland, Penn State, Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State and Miami in no order.

In eight games as a junior in 2017, Hunter recorded 54 total tackles, including six tackles for loss and a sack.

Hunter (6-6, 285) is ranked by Rivals as the No. 6 strong-side defensive end and No. 95 overall prospect nationally.