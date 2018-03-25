Clemson makes the cut for 4-star Georgia safety

Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer’s Jalyn Phillips announced his top 10 schools on Sunday night via social media.

Clemson made the cut for the class of 2019 four-star safety, as did Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Ohio State, Southern Cal, Nebraska and Tennessee in no specific order.

“First off I want to thank GOD for Blessing me to be in the predicament I’m in today,” Phillips wrote in a Twitter post. “Want to thank all the coaches that have Recruited me throughout this long process but it’s time to Narrow Things Down!”

Phillips (6-1, 190) lists more than 50 offers in total.

While Clemson has not yet offered, Phillips told The Clemson Insider at The Opening Atlanta regional on Sunday that the Tigers are showing significant interest.

Phillips has visited Clemson numerous times in the past including last fall. He is teammates with four-star cornerback and Clemson target Andrew Booth.