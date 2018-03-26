2019 California linebacker 'can't wait' for his upcoming Clemson visit

Clemson has a strong recruiting base in the Southeast but seldom reaches all the way out to the West Coast, especially California.

That seems to be changing this year, as the Tigers have already offered several highly touted prospects in The Golden State.

2019 linebacker Spencer Lytle could potentially become Clemson’s first West Coast steal since Scott Pagano in 2013.

The St. John Bosco (Calif.) product recently took visits to Texas and Texas A&M, both of whom are solid contenders for the linebacker.

“Both schools have solid programs,” Lytle said. “Both stick out right now.”

Lytle told The Clemson Insider that he communicates with Clemson every day and is establishing a strong relationship with defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“I hear from Clemson every day,” he said. “We either text or talk daily. Coach Venables mostly educates me on what Clemson is about and why I am a good fit for what they do.”

Lytle plans on visiting Clemson in two weeks from April 6-7 and said he is excited for his first visit to Death Valley.

“Really looking forward to everything about it,” he said. “I can’t wait to get out there and spend time with the coaches and watch practice.”

While he is not currently ready to put his list of top schools out yet, Lytle said Clemson is in a very good spot in relation to the other 41 schools that have offered him so far.

“Right now, I’m thinking Clemson is going to be in my top schools,” he said. “I just need to get out there and get a feel for it. I have a really good relationship with Coach Venables. Coach Venables also does a great job educating my parents on why Clemson is for me. I feel like I am part of it and have not been there yet.”

It also helps that he referenced the “championship level football, coaching and great academics,” as the top things that stand out to him about the Tigers.

Lytle plans on making his final decision this coming fall after taking official visits, and don’t be surprised if Clemson is in contention until then.

It is always difficult to recruit players that far away from their home, especially with schools like USC and UCLA in their backyard. The Tigers have a good shot at Lytle, and as his 6-foot-3, 225-pound frame fills out, his already high recruiting stock will rise.