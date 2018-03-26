Notebook: Swinney has a starting quarterback

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said the Tigers have a starting quarterback, and he is the same guy that took the Tigers to the College Football Playoffs in 2017.

It’s Kelly Bryant.

“We got a starter right now,” Swinney said Monday when asked if he will name a starter after spring practice. “Kelly’s our starter, so there’s no announcement unless that changes … Kelly’s the returning starter. He started 14 games, so that’s where we are.

“So if something changes, there’s an announcement to make. If not there’s no announcement.”

Swinney and co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said they were pleased with Bryant and all the quarterbacks when they went back and looked at the tape from the scrimmage on March 14.

“I wish I could tell you that one guy has taken off, but it is really not,” Scott said. “These guys and I continuously catch myself because I’m watching my guy as the play is going on, because I see a great throw and a great decision and I go back and say who threw it.

“If I’m charting it, it is pretty even across the board. All of those guys are having their moments and they also have some moments where they make a poor decision or the defense caught them off guard a little bit. I’m optimistic with where we are right now at quarterback.”

Lawrence is more than a passer. Swinney says freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence can do a lot of things, but one thing that often gets over looked when analyst talk about his talent is his natural instincts in the pocket and his ability to run and move with the ball.

“The most pleasing thing about Trevor is his natural instincts and his ability to extend pays, and his ability to run and escape and create,” Swinney said.

Huegel, Spence and transfer kicker make splash. Swinney believes the media needs to stop asking him about the quarterback competition and start focusing on the kickers.

On Monday, Swinney reported to the media that kicker Greg Huegel had been cleared to return to practice and began kicking full time. He responded by making a 46-yard field goal to conclude practice.

Alex Spence also made a 51-yard kick just moments before, as did transfer kicker Steve Sawicki.

“Alex Spence has been off the charts. I’m talking off the charts. It’s unbelievable,” Swinney said. “He looks the guy I recruited. He has been amazing.

“And then this kid named Sawicki … I don’t know where we get these guys.”

Sawicki transferred to Clemson from North Carolina A&T and was the guy Clemson wanted to bring in after Huegel got injured last fall. But because of transfer rules, he was not eligible to play. Instead the Tigers got Drew Costa.

“(Sawicki) has been amazing,” Swinney said, “and he does everything. He punts. He kicks off. He has been eighty percent-plus on his field goals. He nailed a 51-yarder today. Spence nailed a 51-yarder today.

“Now, I’m talking about nailed them. So we got a great competition going on.”

With Huegel, who was considered one of the best kickers in the country last season prior to his ACL injury, back in the mix, the competition has increased even more.

“He hit a 46-yarder! Nailed it! The team went crazy. It was a lot of fun to kind of finish practice that way,” Swinney said.

Higgins has taken another step. Scott said wide receiver Tee Higgins is progressing well this spring, primarily because he is taking care of himself better.

“Tee has taken another step,” Scott said about the sophomore. “He is a guy that has a lot of talent. I think as the season went last year, I think the physical nature that a season takes on you as a freshman, kind of caught up with him. He got banged up a little bit. He was not quite hundred percent there toward the end.

“But he has worked on his body. He looks better. When he is out here running, he looks like he is healthier and he has made some good plays.”