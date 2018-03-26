Trevor Lawrence starting to stand out

As Clemson’s football team gets back to practice today behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson, one of the story lines for the second half of spring drills will be the development of freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

How much of a turn will the former 5-star make before the Tigers conclude the spring with the annual Orange & White Spring Game on April 14th in Death Valley.

Through eight practices thus far, Lawrence has made an impression on just about everyone in camp. The coaches marvel at his arm strength, while his teammates recognize how talented he is and the potential he brings to the team.

“Trevor Lawrence, he kind of stands out to me a lot,” Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen said before the Tigers broke for spring break. “I just feel like he has grown up fast, coming in as a freshman, in knowing what to do.”

Lawrence is one of four quarterbacks that are getting reps at the quarterback position this spring. He is battling with last year’s starter Kelly Bryant, sophomore Hunter Johnson and redshirt freshman Chase Brice.

Prior to being excused for spring break, co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said all four quarterbacks made plays in the Tigers’ first full scrimmage of the spring. All four got reps with the first-team offense during the scrimmage as well.

“I think Hunter and Chase are doing well and Trevor is getting better every day,” Elliott said. “Kelly is feeling that those guys are on his heels. Now, he is still the veteran guy, like I said, so he handles certain situations better than the younger guys because he has the experience, but I believe he feels the young guys are pushing him.”

Now the question is will Lawrence turn the corner in the back of the spring and really put himself in position to challenge Bryant for the starting job once fall camp rolls around?

“There are a lot of things I’m sure he needs to get better at, but as far as me, when watching him throw the ball and stuff like that, he is going to be a really good player,” Mullen said.