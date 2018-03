Clemson sophomore Doc Redman will play in The Masters next week in Augusta after claiming the 2017 United States Amateur Championship last summer.

Redman, who was also named to the 2017 Walker Cup Team, will be the eighth amateur golfer from Clemson to play in the sports grandest golf tournament.

Clemson head coach Larry Penley met with the media on Tuesday to discuss Redman and what the sophomore needs to do in order to be in contention at Augusta National.