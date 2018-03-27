Redman isn’t nervous about playing in The Masters

Clemson golfer Doc Redman says he is not nervous about playing in The Masters, yet.

The sophomore admitted he might get a little nervous when he gets down to Augusta next week, but right now he is feeling okay, especially after playing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club & Lodge last week.

“I have drawn a lot of confidence after playing Bay Hill last week so I can hang with those guys and I know what it is like now,” Redman said.

Redman earned an invitation to play in The Master’s after winning the 2017 U.S. Amateur Championship last summer.

The media caught up with Redman on Tuesday to preview his date with The Masters.