TCI weekly baseball wrap

Clemson split four road games last week including a series win at Louisville over the weekend.

The Clemson Insider puts a wrap on last week for the Tigers and hands out our awards for the best performances of the week.

Overall Record 18-6

ACC Record 5-4

Last Week 2-2

3/20 Tuesday Coastal Carolina L, 5-9

3/23 Friday #11 Louisville W, 3-1

3/25 Sunday #11 Louisville W, 4-3

3/25 Sunday #11 Louisville L, 1-5

Next Week

3/27 Tuesday Furman (13-11) 6:00PM Greenville, SC (Fluor Field)

3/29 Thursday Boston College (9-12, 4-5) 6:30PM Clemson

3/30 Friday Boston College (9-12, 4-5) 6:30PM Clemson

3/31 Saturday Boston College (9-12, 4-5) 2:00PM Clemson

Note: Records as of Monday, March 26. Boston College hosts Connecticut on Tuesday.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week #13 Drew Wharton

The senior from Suwanee, GA went 6-for-15 (.400) in four games last week to earn his first hitter-of-the-week award for 2018. Wharton had three doubles, three RBI, a walk, and two runs for a .600 slugging percentage and a .438 on-base percentage.

Other hitters of note:

Jordan Greene 2-for-5 (.440), 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 BB, 1-1 SB

Logan Davidson 3-for-13 (.231), 1 2B, 2 R, 4 BB, 1 HBP, 1-1 SB

Robert Jolly 3-for-14 (.214), 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week #32 Jacob Hennessy

The sophomore from Moore, SC earned his first pitcher-of-the-week award for his outing at #11 Louisville on Friday. In a career-long 7.1 innings, Hennessy allowed a single run on five hits (.200 OBA) and two walks with six strikeouts to earn his second win of the season.

Other pitchers of note:

Spencer Strider 2.2 IP, 0-0, 1 app, 2 hits, 0 runs, 2 BB, 4 K, .200 OBA

Ryley Gilliam 1.1 IP, 0-0, 1 app, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 BB, 3 K, .000 OBA

Travis Marr 6.0 IP, 1-0, 2 app, 5 hits, 2 runs (2 ER), 3 BB, 2 K, .250 OBA

Weekend Notes:

Clemson, ranked as high as eighth in the country, lost at Coastal Carolina on Tuesday before winning two of three games at #11 Louisville this weekend. The Tigers were outscored 18-13 while being outhit .299 (40 hits) to .173 (22 hits). On the week, Clemson had eight doubles, two homers, 15 walks, and four HBPs against 34 strikeouts while going 3-4 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 4.50 ERA, allowing 18 runs (17 earned) in 34.0 innings with 21 walks and 25 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .980 clip, committing three errors in 153 chances.