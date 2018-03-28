Clemson offer emotional for elite Florida DE

Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar four-star Derick Hunter is one of the top defensive ends in the country and has more than three dozen scholarship offers on his resume.

So, Hunter is used to picking up offers from major programs. But despite his lengthy list of college options, his recent offer from Clemson still felt special to him.

Clemson extended the offer to Hunter last week, and he said it was an emotional moment for him.

“It was my dream offer, so there were some emotions,” Hunter told The Clemson Insider.

Hunter hails from the same hometown as former Clemson star wide receiver Sammy Watkins. He looked up to Watkins as a kid, and that’s one of the reasons he has always liked Clemson.

“I grew up watching Sammy Watkins,” Hunter said.

Hunter (6-4, 276) knows Clemson has a rich tradition at the defensive line position group, and he is happy to have a chance to be a part of that.

“Clemson has had the best D-line in the last seven years,” he said.

Hunter said the Tigers have shown interest since he was a sophomore last year. Recently, his communication with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates has ramped up.

What is he hearing from the coaches?

“That Clemson will be the best decision I ever made,” Hunter said.

Besides Clemson, Hunter holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and many others.

Hunter plans to announce his decision at the Under Armour All-American Game in January. The former Miami commitment who reopened his recruitment last November said he plans to visit Clemson soon.

In eight games as a junior in 2017, Hunter recorded 54 total tackles, including six tackles for loss and a sack. He is ranked by Rivals as the No. 6 strong-side defensive end and No. 95 overall prospect in the 2019 class.