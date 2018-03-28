Offense shows out in second spring scrimmage

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was pleased to see his offense find some big plays in Wednesday’s 91-play scrimmage.

The Tigers did not just find some, they found a lot. In fact, they found eight plays of 20 or more yards.

On the third play from scrimmage, quarterback Kelly Bryant hit Amari Rodgers for a 65-yard touchdown pass.

“I was pleased that we found some big plays,” Elliott said afterward. “We were able to find some explosive plays all across the board at all positions.”

Bryant was the big winner of the scrimmage. The rising senior threw four touchdown passes overall, including two in goal line drills. Chase Brice, Hunter Johnson and Trevor Lawrence all had one touchdown pass apiece of 20-plus yards.

“They all looked good,” Elliott said. “They all had an opportunity to lead touchdown drives. It is hard for me to tell who is throwing what and who is doing what because I’m on the next play trying to figure out when Brent is going to bring that safety blitz, but we got four guys that are competing their butts off and all of them are good enough for us to win a lot of games with and I’m excited to get on the film and really break it down.”

Running back Travis Etienne was the top rusher in the scrimmage with 81 yards and a touchdown. Cornell Powell was the top receiver with 81 yards as well, while Tee Higgins had a pair of touchdown receptions.

Tavien Feaster scored three total touchdowns.

At first glance, Elliott said he saw improvement from the first scrimmage to the second scrimmage.

“We were able to find some explosive plays down the field and we were able to sustain some drives,” he said. “We did a little bit better in short yardage. We had a little goal line scenario where I thought we did well with both groups so definitely some improvements, but still too many small things.

“A lot of it is inexperience, too. We have some new guys in some new spots that are not used to the tempo and the intensity when you get to the scrimmage so it is going to be a great film to coach off.”