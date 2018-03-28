Two former Clemson players arrested for armed robbery

Two Former Clemson players, who played on the Tigers’ 2016 national championship team, have been arrested and accused of robbing someone at gunpoint.

Former Clemson safety Jadar Johnson and running back C.J. Fuller have been charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Crime. Another man, Maurice Ferguson was also charged in the crime.

The alleged crime happened in downtown Clemson.

According to reports, police were called to an apartment on Sloan Street in Clemson around 4 p.m. Wednesday by a victim who said they were robbed at gun point.

The three men are accused of knocking on the victim’s door and forcing their way inside and robbing the victim. The police said the suspects allegedly took cash and the victim’s cell phone before leaving in the direction of the downtown parking deck.

The three men are being held in the Clemson City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.