Bryant: 'It was a good day for the offense'

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant said it was a good day for the offense Wednesday as the Tigers held their second scrimmage of the spring at Death Valley.

Bryant threw four touchdown passes in the 91-play scrimmage, including a 65-yard pass to Amari Rodgers on the third play.

The media caught up with Bryant following the scrimmage.

