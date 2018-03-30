Elite in-state prospect planning spring game visit

Conway (S.C.) defensive end prospect Tonka Hemingway is a name to know in the 2020 recruiting class, as he is one of the top prospects in the Palmetto State regardless of position or class.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 260 pounds, he still has plenty of room to grow and could possibly end up being able to switch between tackle and strong-side end.

Hemingway already holds an offer from Clemson, in addition to a number of other major offers.

“My dad has talked to Clemson and South Carolina,” he said. “Mainly about coming up for spring (practices). I’m playing baseball right now so it’s hard.”

Hemingway said he plans on trying to go to both Clemson’s and South Carolina’s spring games on April 14 and March 31, respectively.

The soon-to-be junior told The Clemson Insider he is looking forward to “just seeing the campus and talking to the coaches.”

So far, Hemingway has offers from Clemson, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Louisville, Maryland and others. He plans on taking visits other than Clemson and South Carolina this spring.

“Around spring practice I’m trying to take the time to take visits to schools that offered me,” he said.

Being that it is so early in his recruitment, Hemingway does not have a plan for releasing favorites or a target date to end his recruitment by.

He should receive more and more offers as his recruitment unfolds, but Clemson figures to remain toward the top of his list seeing as it already has its foot in the door.

Hemingway mentioned Clemson has a couple things going for it so far based on what he has seen and heard from the school.

“They are a good and big-time program,” he said. “They have a very energetic defensive line.”

He added he is looking for a program with “good studies and a good environment with the feel of a place I would want to attend for four years.”

That bodes well for Clemson, though his recruitment is still young and there is plenty of action yet to come for the Class of 2020.