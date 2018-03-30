Instant Replay: Clemson 10 Boston College 2

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 8 Clemson’s 10-2 win over Boston College in game one of the series on Thursday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Tigers (20-6, 6-4 ACC) jumped out to a quick start in the first. Seth Beer reached on a one-out walk followed by a Patrick Cromwell single and walk to Chris Williams to load the bases for Robert Jolly who would clear them with a three-run double. The Eagles (9-14, 4-6 ACC) would get a run back in the second to cut the lead the 3-1. Clemson answered in the second on a two-run single by Williams to stretch the lead to 5-1. The Tigers added two more runs in the sixth on a squeeze play by Logan Davidson and Beer RBI single. Beer added the big blow in the eighth as his three-run homer made it 10-1. Boston College plated a run in the ninth, but Clemson came away with the game one win.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed right away in the early innings. The Tigers scored five runs in their first two at-bats and basically cruised the the win.

What went right?

Jacob Hennessy turned in another nice start, allowing a single unearned run on one hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 6.0 innings. Spencer Strider retired all six batters he faced, including four strikeouts. Beer and Williams each had two hits while combining to drive in six runs.

What went wrong?

Clemson was a little sloppy in the field, committing two errors including one that led to an unearned run.