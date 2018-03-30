No. 1 QB high on Clemson as decision nears

Sam Howell, the country’s No. 1 ranked pro-style quarterback, is closing in on his college decision.

The priority Clemson target from Monroe (N.C.) Sun Valley is planning to commit by the end of the spring.

“I probably have it narrowed down in my head,” Howell said at The Opening Atlanta regional camp this past Sunday. “So probably in the next month or two I’ll try to narrow it down and make a decision.”

Howell (6-1, 217) has two upcoming visits scheduled to Florida and Florida State on March 30 and March 31, respectively. He anticipates those will be his final visits.

In recent weeks, Howell has made trips to Clemson, Ohio State, Tennessee and North Carolina, with the latest visit occuring at Ohio State the weekend before last.

Howell declined to disclose his favorites explicitly, but said the schools he has visited of late would likely comprise his top group.

“I’m not going to say anything right now, but the schools I’ve been visiting probably would be up there,” he said.

Howell was the only quarterback to attend Clemson’s elite junior day on Jan. 20. The four-star prospect then returned on March 12 to watch one of the Tigers’ spring practices.

“It was a good trip,” he said. “Me and my dad and actually my defensive coordinator got to go down there and watch them practice. We had a real good time there. We really liked what they were doing at the practice.”

Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter continues to communicate with Howell often.

“Me and coach Streeter have a good relationship, so I hear from them a lot,” Howell said. “I hear from a lot of coaches from there, and they just want me to be their guy in this class.”

Howell says Clemson’s stacked depth chart at quarterback doesn’t matter to him as much as one might think.

“It’s not going to be as big of a factor as people might think it’s going to be,” he said. “Every school is going to have quarterbacks, and you’re going to have to go and compete. So that’s not the only thing I’m going to look at when I make my decision. There’s a lot more important things to look at than who else is in the quarterback room.”

Howell is the top-ranked pro-style quarterback and No. 88 overall prospect in the 2019 class according to 247Sports.

A three-year starter at Sun Valley, Howell has completed 59 percent of his career passes for 10,175 yards and 109 touchdowns against 33 interceptions. As a junior last season, he threw for more than 3,000 yards and 36 touchdowns.