Clemson heavy on phenom QB

Marietta (Ga.) four-star Harrison Bailey just wrapped up his sophomore high school season, but he is already one of the more coveted quarterbacks in the country.

The class of 2020 prospect received his first scholarship offer from Miami when he was in the eighth grade. Since then, he has collected offers from many of the nation’s best programs, including the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Though Clemson hasn’t yet extended an offer, the Tigers are highly interested in the young phenom. In fact, Bailey says he is getting more interest from Clemson than the schools that have already offered.

“They haven’t offered me, but they’ve shown more interest than schools that have offered me,” he told The Clemson Insider at The Opening Atlanta regional camp last Sunday. “They’ve been on me heavy. Always coming by the school to say hey and stuff.”

Bailey (6-4, 220) estimated he communicates with Brandon Streeter about every month. Clemson’s quarterback coach has also stopped by Bailey’s school on a number of occasions.

“I’m just waiting,” Bailey said of a potential Clemson offer. “But they said they want me pretty bad.”

Clemson welcomed Bailey to campus for its junior day on March 3. It marked his first visit to Clemson in two years, and he was amazed by how much it has changed since then.

“I went up eighth grade year, and then I visited of course a couple weeks ago, and it was so much different,” he said. “It was so nice. It was crazy.”

The Tigers could emerge as a strong contender for Bailey’s services if they throw their hat in the ring with an offer moving forward.

“It would be big,” he said.

Bailey was slated to visit Tennessee today but didn’t have any visits planned beyond that. He recently went to LSU and FSU, and anticipates making more trips during his spring break.

247Sports ranks Bailey as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback and No. 68 overall prospect in the 2020 class.