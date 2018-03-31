Instant Replay: No. 8 Clemson 9, Boston College 4

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 8 Clemson’s 9-4 series-clinching win over Boston College in game two of the series on Friday evening at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Tigers (21-6, 7-4 ACC) jumped out to another early lead with four first inning runs. Logan Davidson, Seth Beer, and Chris Williams all drew walks to load the bases before the first run came in a on fielder’s choice from Robert Jolly. Drew Wharton followed with a RBI single and Kyle Wilkie brought in two runs with a single to make it 4-0. The Eagles (9-15, 4-7 ACC) cut the lead in half with a two-run homer in the fourth. Clemson added stretched their lead back to 7-2 in the sixth as Beer launched a solo homer, a run came in on an error, and Wilkie hit another RBI single. The Tigers would add two insurance runs in the eighth on a sac fly from Wharton and another run on a passed ball. Boston College hit another two-run homer in the ninth but could get no closer as Clemson won 9-4 and will look for the sweep on Saturday.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game again changed off the bat as the Tigers jumped to an early first inning lead. Even after the Eagles cut into the lead, Clemson kept answering and never really let Boston College back in the game.

What went right?

Brooks Crawford picked up his second win of the season after allowing two runs on six hits with five strikeouts in 5.0 innings. Ryan Miller earned his third save of 2018 by tossing the final 4.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and five strikeouts. Jolly and Wilkie each had three hits to lead the offensive attack while Wilkie drove in three runs and Wharton had two RBI.

What went wrong?

The Tigers did have one error, but it did not come back to bite them. At the plate, Clemson struck out 12 times and stranded 10 runners in the contest.