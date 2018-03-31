Lee: "It was good to get the sweep"

CLEMSON, SC – Head coach Monte Lee said it was good to get the sweep and see his team play another “good baseball game”.
Watch Lee’s postgame press conference on TCTIV:
Seth Beer, Jordan Greene and Travis Marr talk about the Tigers 8-3 win over Boston College to sweep the series.
CLEMSON, SC – Seth Beer hit a home run for the fourth game in a row as the Tigers swept Boston College with an 8-3 win Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Jake Higginbotham got the start for the (…)
CLEMSON, SC – Seth Beer continued to be on fire at the plate. Jordan Greene walked to start the bottom of the fifth. Logan Davidson doubled down the right field line and Greene scored on an (…)
CLEMSON, SC – The Tigers wasted no time taking the lead as they go for the sweep of Boston College. Logan Davidson singled to start the bottom of the first and advanced to second on a wild pitch and (…)
Marietta (Ga.) four-star Harrison Bailey just wrapped up his sophomore high school season, but he is already one of the more coveted quarterbacks in the country. The class of 2020 prospect received his (…)
With Clemson’s annual Orange & White Spring Game just two weeks away, head coach Dabo Swinney sent Tiger fans a message. He wants to see them fill up Death Valley on April 14 when it kicks off at 2:30 (…)
Kyle Wilkie is starting to emerge as a catalyst in the Clemson lineup both offensively and defensively. His timely hits Friday night helped lead the eighth-ranked Tigers to a 9-4 victory over Boston College at (…)
Four-star R.J. Mickens is one of the nation’s most sought-after sophomore cornerbacks. The class of 2020 prospect from Southlake (Texas) Carroll has collected over 20 scholarship offers from schools (…)
The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 8 Clemson’s 9-4 series-clinching win over Boston College in game two of the series on Friday evening at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Clemson center Elijah Thomas says he wants to become a Littlejohn Coliseum Legend, so with that he has decided he will return to Clemson for his senior season. Thomas made the announcement on Twitter Friday (…)