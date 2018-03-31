Lee: "It was good to get the sweep"

CLEMSON, SC – Head coach Monte Lee said it was good to get the sweep and see his team play another “good baseball game”.

Watch Lee’s postgame press conference on TCTIV:

CLEMSON, SC –  Seth Beer hit a home run for the fourth game in a row as the Tigers swept Boston College with an 8-3 win Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Jake Higginbotham got the start for the (…)

CLEMSON, SC –  Seth Beer continued to be on fire at the plate. Jordan Greene walked to start the bottom of the fifth.  Logan Davidson doubled down the right field line and Greene scored on an (…)

CLEMSON, SC – The Tigers wasted no time taking the lead as they go for the sweep of Boston College. Logan Davidson singled to start the bottom of the first and advanced to second on a wild pitch and (…)

Marietta (Ga.) four-star Harrison Bailey just wrapped up his sophomore high school season, but he is already one of the more coveted quarterbacks in the country. The class of 2020 prospect received his (…)

