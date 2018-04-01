Like the Tigers, Greene playing with a lot of confidence

The Clemson Tigers pulled off their second ACC sweep of the season after a dominating Thursday-Saturday performance against Boston College at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

The Tigers completed the three-game sweep with an 8-3 victory in Game 3 on Saturday.

Second baseman Jordan Greene knows just how important the sweep is to the team as they gear up for many more challenges in the ACC this season.

Clemson, as high as No. 8 in the polls, improved to 22-6 overall and 8-4 in the ACC.

“Sweeps are giant,” Greene said. “It’s like being four games above .500 rather than two games above .500. Anytime you can get a sweep, you want it. You don’t take the last game off. We wear our sweep hats for a reason.”

The sweep hats seemed worked for the Tigers against BC as they scored eight runs or more in each of their three games against the Eagles. Seth Beer led the way with three home runs—one in each game—and is one off tying the school record for consecutive games in a row with a home.

Beer has hit a home run in four straight games.

Greene was another Tiger who found the sweet spot on his bat this weekend, hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning Saturday, making up for an error he had earlier in the game.

“I’m not worried about the errors,” Greene said. “I know I can field. It’s a confidence thing. The next ball came right back to me. Baseball finds you.”

Just like the game of baseball found Greene, momentum found the Tigers in the fifth inning where Greene, Davidson, and Beer crossed the plate, capped by Beer’s solo home run and Davidson’s double.

Before this fifth inning, the Eagles found momentum of their own, taking their first lead of the series at 3-2 in the fourth inning.

“Coach Lee was saying that they just got some momentum in their dugout and we have to bring it back into ours,” Greene said. “Baseball is a huge momentum game so as soon as they get it we have to steal it right back. You have to set the tone on the defensive end or the offensive end.

“When it clicks, everybody feels it. One or two good at-bats in a row, a strike out, a big play … there are so many ways to get the team going one way or another and in the fifth inning we got it right there.”

Even as the Eagles took the lead in the game, Greene never doubted the Tigers could come back. The confidence stems each member filling their roll and shutting down their opponents.

The Tigers will need to maintain their confidence heading down the stretch of this season as they prepare to face Notre Dame and Miami in the next few weeks in the ACC.

“I didn’t even know we were 22-6,” Greene said. “That should tell you enough right there. We just go win a game at a time, one pitch at a time, one at-bat at a time, whatever each person likes to go by, but I don’t even know our record.

“It’s not that important. We have a lot of ACC games ahead of us, tougher ACC games ahead of us so we just have to keep chugging and doing what we’re doing.”

For now, Greene will have time to reflect on his game performance and focus mentally on changes he needs to make for his personal game.