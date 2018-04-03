Strider, Greene, Davidson discuss Tigers' win over Coastal

Clemson’s Logan Davidson, Jordan Greene and Spencer Strider talk about Tuesday’s 6-1 win over Coastal Carolina at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Greene had a two-run home run in the game, while Davidson had a solo shot. Clemson hit four home runs all together. Chris Williams and Grayson Byrd also hit solo shots.

Strider allowed just one run in 6 2/3 innings of work. He took a no-hitter into the seventh inning.

Clemson improves to 23-6 overall and will play at Notre Dame on Friday to start a three-game series with the Irish. The Tigers have won five straight games and seven of the last eight overall.