Safety target nearing decision, says Clemson 'in a good spot'

With his decision not far off, a Clemson safety target returned to campus last Wednesday for his second visit there in four weeks.

Shelby (N.C.) Crest’s Lannden Zanders made the trip with his football team to watch Clemson defensive end Justin Foster, a former Crest standout, and the Tigers go through their second spring scrimmage.

“It was good,” Zanders said of the visit. “Great practice atmosphere, great energy from the staff and players.”

While at Clemson, Zanders was able to meet with Dabo Swinney in his office for awhile.

Clemson’s head coach let Zanders know how much the Tigers would love to see him in orange.

“I talked to coach Swinney about me as a player and such,” Zanders said. “(He told me) how much they needed me and how great I would fit the defense.”

Zanders (6-1, 190) also spent time with defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who had a similar message.

“They really want me to be a part of their secondary,” Zanders said.

A week after receiving an offer from Clemson, Zanders checked it out for the first time on March 3 when he attended the program’s junior day.

He will come back to Clemson again on April 14 for the Tigers’ spring game. It will mark his third time on campus in six weeks.

What will he be hoping to get out of that visit?

“Experience the atmosphere from the fans,” he said.

Zanders saw his recruitment pick up in February when he collected offers from Tennessee and Georgia Tech, along with Clemson. Vanderbilt gave him his first power conference offer in December.

Georgia Tech got a visit from Zanders on March 11, and Tennessee is slated to host him for its spring game this weekend.

Zanders wants to wrap up his recruitment sooner than later, and his commitment decision appears to be nearing.

“Late spring, early summer,” he said of his timeframe for committing.

Where does Clemson stand with Zanders right now?

“In a good spot,” he said.

As a junior in 2017, Zanders logged 47 tackles, including six for loss, and four interceptions. Offensively, he rushed 10 times for 95 yards and caught 16 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns.