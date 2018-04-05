Giant 5-star OL talks Clemson visit

Several out-of-state prospects traveled to Clemson on Wednesday to visit campus and take in the Tigers’ practice at Death Valley.

The biggest visitor, at least in terms of size if not profile, was Millis (Mass.) five-star offensive tackle Kevin Pyne.

The 6-foot-8, 275-pound sophomore checked out Clemson after visiting Virginia Tech on Tuesday.

“They were both great visits,” Pyne told The Clemson Insider, “and I got to spend time with some great people.”

The first 30 minutes of Wednesday’s practice featured what Clemson calls the “Win” drill as well as the one-on-one callout.

Pyne was impressed by what he saw during the practice, especially the aforementioned portion of it.

“I really liked practice,” he said. “They did one-on-one for 30 minutes. Old school. The competition, it was awesome.”

Pyne was also able to speak extensively with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell while on campus.

“It was great to spend time with him,” Pyne said.

Clemson extended a scholarship offer to Pyne in late January. The class of 2020 recruit holds two dozen offers in total, including ones from the likes of Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Tennessee.

Wednesday marked Pyne’s second time at Clemson as he also visited last summer.

There’s a long way to go in his recruitment, with two years of high school in front of him, but Pyne appears to be high on Clemson early on.

“It is a great place,” he said.

Pyne is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect in Massachusetts, No. 4 offensive tackle and No. 20 overall prospect for the 2020 class. He is rated as a five-star by the 247Sports Composite.

Pyne’s family is the first in NFL history to have three generations play professional football. Jim Pyne, Kevin’s uncle, was an All-American at Virginia Tech before playing nine seasons in the NFL.