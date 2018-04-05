Local star RB returns to Clemson

One of the Palmetto State’s top young running backs returned to Clemson for an unofficial visit Wednesday.

Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes 2020 running back Rahjai Harris made his way back to campus to watch the Tigers’ spring practice.

“I like how they have that killer mentality,” Harris said of the Tigers, “and I love — I mean love — the way coach (Tony) Elliot coaches.”

Harris (5-11, 170) burst onto the scene for Byrnes as a freshman in 2016, rushing for 696 yards and eight touchdowns on 107 attempts (6.5 average). He followed that up with a fine sophomore season last year, when he logged 127 carries for 759 yards (6.0 average) and 11 touchdowns while adding 228 receiving yards and a couple more scores through the air.

Along with Clemson, Virginia Tech is showing substantial interest. South Carolina has shown interest as well.

The Tigers don’t typically offer many underclassmen, so Elliott has told Harris to stay patient.

In addition to watching the practice and sitting in on team meetings, Harris said he spent a good bit of time with Elliott on Wednesday.

“He told me to keep grinding and working hard,” Harris said.

Living about an hour away from campus, Harris is no stranger to Clemson. Prior to Wednesday’s visit, he attended the Auburn and The Citadel games last fall and was also one of the standout underclassmen performers at the Dabo Swinney Camp last June.

Though he has been a frequent visitor, Harris said Wednesday’s experience felt different than the others.

“It was very nice. I love the atmosphere and the love,” he said. “I felt like I was at home when I was there this time.”

Harris earned all-region honors as a sophomore in 2017. He doesn’t have any others visits scheduled right now but plans to check out Virginia Tech sometime soon.