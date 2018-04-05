Notebook: Belk, Galloway show off in practice

Dabo Swinney wanted to give his players another feel for what it was like to practice at Death Valley so for the second time this spring, Clemson practiced in the Valley.

The Tigers did some team work and some individual work to start practice and then some scrimmage work … open field, short yardage and a couple of two minute situations.

“We just needed to get back over here one more time,” Swinney said after practice on Wednesday.

Clemson opened practice with what Swinney calls its “Wind Drill.” It is an extended version of “Paw Drills,” which has the running back behind an offensive lineman going against a defensive tackle, tight end going against a linebacker and a wide receiver going up against a defensive back.

“Everybody is trying to win their matchup,” Swinney said. “I just wanted to kind of set the tempo right out of the gate. That is a tough drill.”

Individual matchups. Swinney called out a few players for individual competition in the Wind Drill. One of the battles was between freshmen Josh Belk and Jackson Carman. Belk (6-3, 315) twice got Carman, pushing the 6-foot-6, 350-pound offensive lineman back.

“Josh was great in the Wind Drill today and we did a little one-on-one and had a couple of call out guys and he actually did a good job,” Swinney said. “When it is just low-man wins and leverage, he is pretty good. When he gets his hands on you, he is strong and he can move people.

“You weigh him down with all of the scheme and alignments and all of the details that really kind of matter, he is a freshman. He is going to be a good one. He has all the good stuff and all the tools. We have a lot of work to do there as far as getting him to where he can be an every down player.”

Galloway gets to practice. Former Seneca High School standout Braden Galloway was in a green jersey on Wednesday and got to work individual drills with the other wide receivers. It was the first time the true freshman was allowed to practice this spring.

He missed the first 10 practices while recovering from a foot injury he suffered in high school.

“He has been in all the meetings so he is making progress there,” Swinney said. “He has been to every practice so he has been paying attention to what is going on so I think he has been progressing mentality.

“But we need to get his butt in the weight room so we can cut him loose and he can start doing the lower body lifts and things like that. He has a good foundation, but we are excited about him. I just need to see him do a little bit more than run routes on air.”

Depth chart news. Trevion Thompson is running first team at the boundary wide receiver position with Diondre Overton second and Higgins third. In the slot, Hunter Renfrow was first and then followed by T.J. Chase. On the field side, Amari Rodgers was No. 1 followed by Derion Kendrick.

Coaches’ Clinic. Swinney said they are expecting more than 700 coaches from around the country in Clemson when they practice on Friday as part of their annual coaches’ clinic which begins Thursday.

“The Friday practice is much more oriented to the visiting coaches to try and help them,” he said. “You do not do a scrimmage day on that day. You help them so they can see how we practice and how we install things.”

Swinney said Philadelphia Eagles and Super Bowl Champion head coach Doug Pederson will be the guest speaker at the clinic.