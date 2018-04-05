Tigers make short list for top-10 DT

One of the top-ranked defensive tackles in the 2019 recruiting class included Clemson on his short list of potential schools Thursday night.

Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville four-star D.J. Dale dropped a top five of Clemson, Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn and Florida State via Twitter.

Dale (6-3, 320) is the No. 10 defensive tackle, No. 10 prospect in Alabama and No. 197 overall prospect in the country per 247Sports.

In addition to his top five, Dale holds offers from South Carolina, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Kentucky, Nebraska and Texas A&M.

Clemson got him on campus for its junior day March 3.