Tigers make short list for top-10 DT

Tigers make short list for top-10 DT

Recruiting

Tigers make short list for top-10 DT

One of the top-ranked defensive tackles in the 2019 recruiting class included Clemson on his short list of potential schools Thursday night.

Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville four-star D.J. Dale dropped a top five of Clemson, Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn and Florida State via Twitter.

Dale (6-3, 320) is the No. 10 defensive tackle, No. 10 prospect in Alabama and No. 197 overall prospect in the country per 247Sports.

In addition to his top five, Dale holds offers from South Carolina, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Kentucky, Nebraska and Texas A&M.

Clemson got him on campus for its junior day March 3.

, , Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

2hr

Clemson’s production at the tight end position took a major hit when Jordan Leggett graduated in 2017. Milan Richard, Cannon Smith and D.J. Greenlee all made plays at some point or another, but none of them did (…)

4hr

Raleigh (N.C.) Sanderson four-star offensive tackle Mitchell Mayes reported an offer from Clemson on Thursday afternoon via social media. “All Glory To God!” Mayes wrote in a Twitter post. (…)

6hr

One of the Palmetto State’s top young running backs returned to Clemson for an unofficial visit Wednesday. Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes 2020 running back Rahjai Harris made his way back to campus to watch the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home