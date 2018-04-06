Lawrence, Brice make impression on Renfrow

As we all know, Clemson sits in a pretty good position when it comes to its quarterback situation.

First there is the return of starter Kelly Bryant, who led the Tigers to the College Football Playoff and an ACC Championship for a third straight year after going 12-2 as a starter. Behind him sits two former 5-star prospects in Hunter Johnson and Trevor Lawrence, who were rated as the best quarterbacks nationally coming out of high school in their respected recruiting classes.

Finally, there is Chase Brice, a former 4-star recruit, who led his high school to the Class 7-A State Championship in Georgia his senior year and was 40-7 in his four years as a starter.

“Chase is just a leader. He just gets it done,” Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow said. “Whether we are playing wiffle ball, or whatever it is he just wins games.”

Brice has been very consistent all spring and word is he has taken the next step in his development as a college quarterback in the Tigers’ offense.

While Brice has taken the next step, Lawrence continues to “Wow” everyone with his ability and knowledge in practice.

“Trevor has the unique ability to be able to throw down here or up here and at all different arm angles,” Renfrow said. “So he can extend plays from that standpoint and be able to get off a release a little different.”

Renfrow admits when he watched Lawrence on television this past fall, he was already amazed with some of the stuff Lawrence could do, but now that he is seeing him do it practice against the Clemson defense, he knows the Tigers have something special.

“Watching him a little bit on TV that was kind of special to watch, rolling out right and throwing it left,” the senior wide receiver said. “But, it’s definitely unique and is something that is special. Hopefully, we will enjoy it the next three or four years here.”

Though the young quarterbacks have really come on this spring, Renfrow said Bryant and Johnson have handled the competition well and are doing a good job focusing on what they need to do in order to get better individually.

“They have been cool customers,” he said. “Kelly knows that he is the guy right now. He knows what he has done. He is confident because of the experiences he had last year and just being able to go win games.

“Hunter, too, has that confidence of now being here a year or two and just going out there and making plays.”

The Tigers will resume practice today behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson before concluding the spring on April 14 at Death Valley in the annual Orange & White Spring Game. They have three more practices left after today this spring, including the spring game.