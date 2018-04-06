Nation's No. 4 TE has Clemson 'high' on his list

After getting a visit from him earlier this week, Clemson extended a scholarship offer to Concord (Calif.) De La Salle four-star tight end Isaiah Foskey on Thursday.

Foskey (6-5, 235) was informed of the offer by Clemson tight ends coach Danny Pearman and offensive analyst Tyler Grisham.

“It felt great,” Foskey told The Clemson Insider. “(An offer) coming from a big program like that means a lot.”

Accompanied by his father and sister, Foskey stopped by Clemson for an unofficial visit Tuesday as part of a tour of schools during his spring break. While on campus, he was able to learn more about the Tigers and see what they have to offer.

“I really enjoyed the visit,” he said. “I like the football facility and the football-only cafeteria. That is something I haven’t seen yet. I also liked how everything was really close. Classes are all walking distance as well.”

Clemson is one of over two dozen schools that have offered Foskey, who is ranked as the nation’s No. 4 tight end by multiple recruiting services. His offer sheet includes Alabama, Michigan, Southern Cal, UCLA, Washington, Florida, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee, among others.

Foskey plays on both sides of the ball for De La Salle. Some schools view him as a defensive end, but Clemson is among those recruiting him as a tight end.

The Tigers are looking to replace the production of former tight end Jordan Leggett, who was drafted by the New York Jets in 2017. Pearman and Grisham stressed to Foskey that Clemson would be a great situation for him.

“They were telling me what a great fit I would be at the program and how this is the perfect time to be a tight end at Clemson,” Foskey said.

Foskey has also made unofficial visits to Georgia, Tennessee and Ohio State this week. He is at Penn State for an official visit this weekend.

A commitment decision will occur on National Signing Day in February according to Foskey, who isn’t naming any favorites right now.

“I don’t have a top school right now,” he said.

With that said, Clemson appears to have positioned itself well with Foskey following the visit and offer.

“Clemson is high up on my list right now,” he said.

Foskey is ranked by ESPN as the No. 4 tight end No. 118 overall prospect in the class of 2019. He is also the No. 4 tight end in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.