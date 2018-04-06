Top Virginia DT says Clemson is 'just different'

One of the Old Dominion’s top defensive tackle prospects returned to Clemson this week for his second visit this year.

Virginia Beach (Va.) Bishop Sullivan’s Adarious Jones made the eight-hour drive to watch the Tigers’ spring practice Wednesday.

“I had a great time,” Jones told The Clemson Insider. “I really like how the players hold each other accountable. Everyone wants to be great, and as a team they are.”

Jones (6-3, 275) previously visited Clemson in January for its elite junior day.

Like the last visit, Jones was shown a lot of individual attention from defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“They’re great coaches, even better men,” Jones said. “They really like to know their players.”

Unlike the last visit, Jones was able to see the Tigers compete in practice, and he liked what he saw from the defensive linemen.

“They’ve got some great young guys that have a lot of energy,” Jones said, “and they bring and put the same energy into everything they do.”

Georgia Tech gave Jones his latest offer Thursday, joining Virginia Tech, Virginia, Duke, Boston College, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Maryand and Rutgers on his list of Power Five offers.

Virginia Tech hosted Jones for a visit in late March. He doesn’t have any other trips scheduled as of now.

Jones isn’t sure exactly when he will make his decision, but it could come before the start of his senior season.

Should Clemson offer, it would get strong consideration from Jones.

“The energy level is just different at Clemson,” Jones said.

“It would be a tremendous achievement,” he added of a potential Clemson offer. “Clemson doesn’t offer a lot of people.”

Jones is ranked by Rivals as the No. 2 defensive tackle in the state of Virginia and No. 24 defensive tackle in the 2019 class.