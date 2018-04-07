Phenom WR feels like family at Clemson

Julian Nixon is not your typical high school freshman.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound wide receiver from Duluth (Ga.) Centennial has already started to collect national offers. He finished his freshman season last year with 51 receptions, over 1,000 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns in Georgia’s 6A classification.

Georgia gave the 2021 prospect his first scholarship offer in January. Ohio State, Auburn and Florida have all followed with offers since.

Clemson is among other schools showing interest in Nixon, and the Tigers have gotten him on campus twice.

After attending a game in Death Valley last fall, Nixon made another unofficial visit to Clemson on Wednesday with his father.

“Both times I have been there, what stood out the most is the family feel the place gives off,” Nixon told TCI. “Like everyone is nice and gets along.”

Nixon had a chance to watch the Tigers’ spring practice and paid close attention to the receivers, walking away impressed by what he saw.

“I saw that they work hard and are very physical, and they focus on the little things like making a block for the running back or running the route full speed to open up other people,” Nixon said.

“I think Clemson does the best in the nation with their wide receivers.”

While on campus, Nixon spent a good bit of time with Clemson co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott.

“He came and talked with me at lunch, and I went and listened in on his meeting with his receivers,” Nixon said. “His message was that at Clemson they do things the right way, and they aren’t like any other college when it comes to recruiting. They want to see what kind of player you are on and off the field.”

Clemson rarely offers freshmen, but Nixon is a prime candidate to receive an offer from the Tigers in the future.

“It would mean so much,” he said of a potential Clemson offer. “I’m a Clemson fan too, and I feel like I can help them win games.”

Nixon’s head coach at Duluth is Michael Perry, who coached Deshaun Watson when he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Gainesville.