Clemson wins series against Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Chris Williams had two clutch RBI singles as No. 6 Clemson downed Notre Dame, 5-2, to sweep Sunday’s doubleheader in South Bend, Ind.

By getting the sweep on Sunday, the Tigers took the three-game series from the Irish, 2-1. Earlier in the day, Clemson downed the Irish 6-3 in Game 2 of the series.

“I’m very proud of how we pitched and how we played defense on a day when we had to play eighteen innings of baseball,” Clemson head coach Monte Lee told The Clemson Insider after the sweep. “You have to pitch and defense the field and we did a great job of that.

“I thought swung the bats much better today. I thought we did a good job with runners in scoring position. We had some big hits with some runners on base.”

Jake Higginbotham pitched five scoreless innings, but ran into a little trouble in the sixth. The lefty gave up two runs on five hits to earn his fourth win in five decisions this year.

Travis Marr came in to relieve Higginbotham and pitched two scoreless innings, while Ryley Gilliam came in the eighth to earn his fifth save of the season.

Clemson (25-7, 10-5 ACC) took the lead in the first inning of Game 3 of the series with the Irish. Logan Davidson worked a walk with two outs and advanced to second on a balk. Williams then delivered with his first RBI of the game when he singled to left to score Davidson for a 1-0 lead.

With the score still 1-0, Patrick Cromwell singled to start the fifth inning. With one out Jordan Greene singled to third advancing Cromwell to second. Kier Meredith then singled to right to score Cromwell and advancing Greene to third.

Meredith stole second and Greene scored on the throw for a 3-0 lead.

Notre Dame (13-18, 5-10 ACC) got on the board with two runs in the sixth inning after Higginbotham gave up a couple of hits.

The Tigers added some critical insurance runs in the eighth inning. Seth Beer doubled to right field and Davidson reached on a bunt advancing Beer to third.

Williams then singled to right to score Beer for his second running scoring hit of the game. Matt Cooper hit into a double play, but it was enough to score Davidson from third for a 5-2 advantage.

“Overall we got good at-bats from everyone in the lineup. We played good baseball and we won the series,” Lee said.

Clemson plays Georgia Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. in North Augusta, S.C.