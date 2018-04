SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Kier Meredith continued his impressive opening series for Clemson with an RBI hit in the fifth inning.

Patrick Cromwell singled to start the fifth. With one out Jordan Greene singled to third advancing Cromwell to second.

Meredith singled to right scoring Cromwell and advancing Greene to third. Meredith stole second and Greene scored on the throw.

Clemson led 3-0 after Meredith’s RBI hit.