SOUTH BEND, Ind – TCI went One-on-One with Grayson Byrd following Saturday’s game at Notre Dame.
Byrd went 2-3 including a solo home run as he returned to the field for the first time since his injury.
SOUTH BEND, Ind – TCI went One-on-One with Grayson Byrd following Saturday’s game at Notre Dame.
Byrd went 2-3 including a solo home run as he returned to the field for the first time since his injury.
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant says he is enjoying his final year at Clemson. The rising senior decided in January, along with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and defensive end Clelin Ferrell, to return (…)
The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 6 Clemson’s 5-2 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon at Frank Eck Stadium in South Bend, Ind., to open the three-game series. What happened? The Fighting (…)
SOUTH BEND, Ind — Notre Dame downed No. 6 Clemson 5-2 Saturday in the first game of their three-game series. The Clemson Insider was on hand for all of the action. Photo Gallery
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has been openly critical of the Tigers’ secondary this spring, voicing his concern and displeasure with the position group on multiple occasions. Following (…)
In 2014, as a freshman Adam Choice was off to a very productive start through five games heading into an ACC road game at Boston College where he tore his ACL and Wayne Gallman stepped in to become (…)
SOUTH BEND, Ind — The Clemson Insider caught up with Clemson head coach Monte Lee following the Tigers 5-2 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday. Lee was frustrated with the offense that couldn’t (…)
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Clemson’s Kier Meredith has been waiting for this day for a long time. Saturday he got his first start and played in his first game for Clemson in the Tigers’ 5-2 to (…)
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame took Game 1 of its three-game series against Clemson with a 5-2 win Saturday afternoon at a chilly Frank Eck Stadium in South Bend, Ind. It was the first loss ever for (…)
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Clemson cut into the Notre Dame lead in the fifth inning Saturday, but could have had more. With one out Grayson Byrd hit a solo home run to right with the help of the wind. Kier (…)