4-star linebacker has Clemson offer coming around the corner

Recruiting for the class of 2020 has picked up and offers are starting to roll out to some of the top rising junior prospects in the country.

For those select recruits that have done their fair share of waiting, an offer could be just around the corner.

Carrollton (Ga.) four-star linebacker Kevin Swint was recently in contact with Clemson when he visited for Junior Day last month.

He talked with coach Mickey Conn with the goal of just keeping in touch and building familiarity between player and coaching staff.

“Just life in general, about how to be a great man and how their school values that so much,” Swint said. “They build great men.”

Swint has not received an offer yet from Clemson, but said he expects one to come right around the corner.

“After this semester, that’s what I’m expecting,” he said. “That’s what coach Conn told me.”

Even without the offer (or the one expected to come soon), Swint said Clemson is “number one for sure” in his recruitment as of right now.

Swint believes he has the talent to be one of the few top recruits taken at the position each year by one of the best defenses in the country.

“They only select a small group of guys in each class and they really mean business,” he said. “You have to be the perfect fit.”

Swint also told The Clemson Insider he thinks he would be a great fit for “their quick and go-getter defense.”

While the Tigers appear to be on top for Swint right now, he did say his recruitment is still completely open and will remain so even when the offer comes his way.

“My recruitment is complete open to any school that gives me a chance to play at the next level, and I would expect all offers,” Swint said.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound rising junior has set plans to visit LSU this week in addition to possible visits to Clemson, Ohio State, Florida and Alabama sometime this spring or summer.