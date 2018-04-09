Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report.

Which player is closing on a decision after an “awesome” visit to Clemson? Who are some of the top prospects that will be in town for the Orange White game? Which Pennsylvania linebacker has resheduled his visit to Clemson? Some thoughts after watching Kier Meredith play this weekend at Notre Dame. Get these answers and much more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report.

If you are not already a Clemson Insider register today for Free and enjoy all of the Insider information on TheClemsonInsider.com.