Which player is closing on a decision after an “awesome” visit to Clemson? Who are some of the top prospects that will be in town for the Orange White game?  Which Pennsylvania linebacker has resheduled his visit to Clemson?  Some thoughts after watching Kier Meredith play this weekend at Notre Dame.  Get these answers and much more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney once again challenged the fans to be in Death Valley Saturday afternoon for the Orange White game.  Coach Swinney is more excited about Saturday’s spring game than he has (…)

reply
12hr

Clemson safety Tanner Muse says the secondary is getting better, but overall the defense needs to be locked in more as the Tigers conclude spring practices this week. “We have to bring the intensity every (…)

