Alabama receiver commits to Clemson

Birmingham (Ala.) Mountain Brook 2019 wide receiver Hamp Greene announced via social media Tuesday night that he has received a preferred walk-on offer from Clemson and committed to play for the Tigers.

“I am pleased and humbled to announce that I have received and accepted a preferred walk-on offer to play football for Clemson University,” Greene wrote in a Twitter post.

“I am grateful to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, to my family, friends and coaches. I am also grateful to Coach Dabo, Coach Turnipseed and the entire Clemson family for believing in me. Clemson is a very special program, and I look forward to my time there and the opportunity to contribute, both on and off the field.”

Greene (5-10, 165) competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer and returned for the Wake Forest game in Death Valley last October. He also visited for the Syracuse game in 2016.

As a junior in 2017, Greene recorded 46 receptions for 591 yards and two touchdowns, and totaled over 1,000 all-purpose yards.

Greene’s father, Hamp Greene, was a placekicker at Alabama from 1989-92. He was teammates with Dabo Swinney and Clemson director of recruiting and external affairs Thad Turnipseed on the 1992 Alabama national championship team.

The younger Greene raved about Clemson in an interview with The Clemson Insider following his visit for the Wake Forest game last season.

“I love the culture and atmosphere,” Greene said of the visit. “The unity in the team is amazing. The coaches and players all share a great sense of purpose, and the way coach Dabo leads his team and their commitment to their faith in God makes it a very attractive and special place.”