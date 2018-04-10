Williams driven by his late father's legacy

Clemson linebacker Jalen Williams is motivated by the legacy of his late father. His dad was always his biggest supporter and motivator.

Now a senior, Williams is more than prepared for his last season, whether it be getting extra workouts in the weight room or staying after practice for extra reps.

“It’s my last year so I am super motivated,” Williams said. “After this, it’s nothing. I don’t want football to end for me here. As for getting to the next level, you have to perform here first.”

When asked where his motivation comes from, all Williams could talk about was his family.

“It’s how I grew up, the way that my parents raised me,” said Williams, a native of Columbia, S.C. “My father was always tough on me on the field and on the court. I have two sisters and I know I have to take care of them, so that’s where my motivation comes from.”

No matter what Williams does with his life, he really just wants to make his father and family proud. Although his father passed away when Williams was younger, the lessons he instilled in Williams can still be seen on the field today.

Like his father, defensive coordinator Brent Venables has also been extremely tough on Williams and the rest of the defense all spring.

“He just knows how great we can be and he knows that we shouldn’t be making the silly mistakes that we have been making,” Williams said. “We have a group of eight juniors and seniors so we have been here long enough to not be making the mistakes we are making.

“He is so hard on us now because by the time fall camp comes, he does not want any of those mistakes.”

Despite all of the hype around the Tigers’ defense, Williams does not pay attention to it. The former Blythewood High School standout is putting his focus on improving his own game and supporting his teammates like his family supports him.