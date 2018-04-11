Alabama legacy finds 'right fit' with Clemson

Birmingham (Ala.) Mountain Brook wide receiver Hamp Greene returned to Clemson for an unofficial visit on Monday.

Greene received a preferred walk-on offer from the Tigers that day, and it didn’t take him long to accept it. On Tuesday, the class of 2019 prospect announced his commitment to Clemson.

“Being on campus for my fourth time Monday really sealed the deal,” Greene told The Clemson Insider. “I have loved Clemson the moment I set foot on campus, and my visits have only gotten better.

“To receive a PWO offer meant the world to me. I knew that Clemson was the right fit for me for a while now, and (Tuesday), I wanted everyone to know.”

Greene (5-10, 165) impressed at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer before visiting Clemson for the Wake Forest game in the fall. He also attended the Syracuse game in Death Valley in 2016.

Greene’s father, Hamp Greene, was a placekicker at Alabama from 1989-92. He was teammates on the 1992 Alabama national championship team with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, director of recruiting and external affairs Thad Turnipseed, safeties coach Mickey Conn and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.

The younger Greene found out about his offer from Turnipseed while on campus Monday and spent time with Swinney during the visit as well.

“They were very excited that I will be joining (the team) in 2019,” he said, “and told me to continue to work hard and grow as a man of God as I prepare for Clemson.”

As a junior in 2017, Greene recorded 46 receptions for 591 yards and two touchdowns, and totaled over 1,000 all-purpose yards.

What are the Tigers getting in him as a player?

“As a receiver I work on the details — always hustling, running precise routes and staying focused,” Greene said. “I hope to earn some playing time and contribute in a meaningful way.”