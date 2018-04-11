Clemson close to naming a new women’s basketball coach

The Clemson Board of Trustees Compensation Committee will hold a teleconference meeting Thursday afternoon to approve a new women’s basketball coach.

Clemson Athletic Director Dan Radakovich has already made his choice and will present his candidate to the BOT on Thursday for their approval.

The Clemson Insider learned through several sources that former University of Florida head coach Amanda Butler is among the finalist considered for the job.

A couple of sources told TCI Wednesday night that it was their understanding earlier in the week Butler was the favorite to replace Audra Smith, who was relieved of her duties as head women’s basketball coach at Clemson on March 27.

TCI has also learned Clemson interviewed current Elon head coach Charlotte Smith, as well as current Lander head coach Kevin Pederson.

Two sources told us Butler interviewed at Clemson the weekend of the Final Four and was given a tour of the basketball facility at Littlejohn Coliseum and the Clemson campus.

Butler has amassed a 230-159 record in her 12 seasons as a head coach, including a 190-136 record at Florida where she led the Gators to four NCAA Tournament bids. She also produced six 20-win seasons in her 10 years in charge at Florida.

Clemson has not been to the women’s NCAA Tournament since the 2001-’02 season and has not had a winning record since the 2003-’04 campaign.

Under Smith, the Lady Tigers were 52-99 the last five seasons and 9-70 in the ACC.

The Lady Tigers have won five ACC games once since Jim Davis’ 2003-’04 team went 7-9 in conference play. That one season came when the 2012-’13 team posted a 5-13 record in ACC games, the last season under former coach Itoro Coleman.