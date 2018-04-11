Instant Replay: Georgia 6 Clemson 3

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 3 Clemson’s 6-3 loss to No. 10 Georgia on Tuesday night in North Augusta, S.C. in the inaugural game at SRP Park.

What happened?

The Tigers (25-8) opened the scoring in the second inning as Robert Jolly led off with a single before Drew Wharton launched a two-run homer to make it 2-0. Later in the inning, Jordan Greene followed with a solo homer to extend the lead to 3-0. The Bulldogs (24-9) answered right back in the third as a bases loaded walk and sac fly cut the score to 3-2 before a three-run homer gave Georgia a 5-3 lead. The Bulldogs would add an insurance run in the eighth as they won the first game of the teams annual two-game series.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed in the third inning. Clemson took a 3-0 lead into the inning but finished the inning trailing 5-3 after the first four Georgia batters reached and the Bulldogs used three hits and three walks to take a lead they would not relinquish.

What went right?

Jolly and Wharton each had two hits in the Tigers seven-hit attack while Wharton drove in two runs. The bullpen turned in several nice performances as Travis Marr allowed a single run in 3.2 innings before scoreless outings from Ryan Miller (2.0 innings) and Owen Griffith (1.0 inning, three strikeouts).

What went wrong?

After Clemson gave him an early lead, Spencer Strider struggled as he allowed four runs on three hits and three walks in 2.1 innings. Offensively the Tigers couldn’t get anything going outside of the two homers as they struggled to put together quality at-bats and struck out 13 times.