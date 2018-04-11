Skara not returning for senior season

Redshirt-junior forward David Skara will not return for his senior season and will instead pursue his dream of playing professional basketball, head coach Brad Brownell announced on Tuesday. Skara will graduate in May with a degree in economics.

“I’d like to thank David for his contributions to our program over the last two seasons,” said Brownell. “He had a big impact on this program in his time in Clemson and played a crucial role in this team advancing to the Sweet 16. We’re proud of David for graduating from Clemson come May and for how hard he has worked to put himself in this position.”

“I can’t thank Coach Brownell, my teammates, the coaching staff and everyone in Clemson enough for making my experience here a great one,” said Skara. “I represented the University with great pride while I was a student and I always will the rest of my life. This team has been very special to me and I will always cherish our run to the Sweet 16 this year! Now that I’ll be graduating in May, I’ve decided that it is in my best interest to pursue my life-long goal of playing professional basketball.”

Skara appeared in 26 games this season, including seven starts for Coach Brownell’s squad. He averaged 3.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest, while shooting 42.3 percent from the floor in nearly 20 minutes of action per game.

He scored a season-high 11 points in a blowout win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Dec. 22. While being a threat offensively, Skara prided himself on the defensive side of the ball – constantly guarding some of the best players in the league and country.

