Davis prepared for his senior season

Being a lifelong Clemson fan is one thing, but being in a family that is a part of Tiger royalty is on a whole different level.

The son of Clemson legend and 1981 National Champion Jeff Davis, J.D. and his twin brother, Judah, followed in their father’s footsteps and helped Clemson reign supreme once again in 2016.

Now, going into his final season as a Tiger, J.D. Davis said he wouldn’t have had it any other way.

“It’s been a great three years,” Davis said after Wednesday’s practice. “I couldn’t imagine going to the (College Football) Playoff all three years, winning three ACC Championships and winning a National Championship. So, when I look back, I can say that I’ve done everything that I went out to do.”

Even after having some of the most successful years in a college football program that you could possibly have, Davis still wants to try and put the crowning achievement in his last season.

“I’m looking forward to having a great senior year, but I want our team to be the best it can be and win another National Championship,” he said. “I want to go out leaving a successful legacy during my senior season.”

As he looks to try and improve parts of his game at linebacker, he aims to focus on two main areas.

“I’m really looking to improve on my man-to-man technique,” he said. “I also want to study tendencies and improve my anticipation.”

During his tenure at Clemson, Davis said he has improved in many different areas, making him a well-rounded young man going into whatever path he chooses after graduation.

“I don’t think there are a lot of people who say they are well-rounded, but I like to think that I am,” he said.

The next step on his journey to his senior season is the Orange & White Spring Game Saturday at Death Valley. Needless to say, he would like to win – for pride but mainly the nice incentive that lies ahead if his team does win.

“The winner gets Monday work outs off,” he said. “I want to sleep in.”