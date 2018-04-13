4-star DE puts Clemson in top group

Auburndale (Fla.) four-star defensive end Lloyd Summerall included Clemson in a listing of his top 12 schools Friday night.

Georgia, Florida State, Alabama, Miami, Florida, TCU, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Nebraska, Auburn and Penn State also made the cut for the 2019 prospect possessing 30 scholarship offers.

Clemson extended an offer to Summerall in late February.

As a junior last season, Summerall tallied 34 tackles, including 8.5 for loss and three sacks. He also had seven quarterback hurries, three caused fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a pass deflection.

He is ranked as a top-250 prospect in the 2019 class regardless of position by both Rivals and 247Sports.