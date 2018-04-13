Clemson introduces new women's head basketball coach

The Clemson women’s basketball program has a new head coach after parting ways with Audra Smith last month.

Amanda Butler was introduced in a press conference at Littlejohn Coliseum on Friday.

Butler has 12 years of Division I head coaching experience, posting a 230-159 overall record with 10 postseason berths.

She began her head coaching career at Charlotte, where the 49ers posted a 40-22 record in two seasons. Butler went on to lead the University of Florida to a 190-137 overall record during 10 seasons. Her Gator teams earned eight postseason berths, including four NCAA Tournament appearances.

