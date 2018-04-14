5-star commit Ladson: Clemson 'different from every other school'

Clemson’s spring game day began with a bang on Saturday morning when Miami (Fla.) South Dade five-star wide receiver Frank Ladson announced his commitment to the Tigers.

Ladson, one of the nation’s top receivers, spoke with The Clemson Insider about his big decision.

“I’ve been feeling Clemson for a while, ever since that elite junior day,” Ladson said. “So it was good to finally settle down, settle my recruitment down, and I just can’t wait until signing day in December to make it official.”

Ladson was the only wide receiver Clemson brought in for its elite junior day on Jan. 20.

“They just showed me that they’re different,” Ladson said of Clemson. “They’re different from every other school.

“Just the way they coach, the people, just the way they recruit… Everything is different.”

Ladson returned to campus with his mother, father, sister and brother for Saturday’s Orange & White spring game.

“The whole family loves it,” Ladson said of Clemson. “We talked about it together as a family and made that decision, and we all love Clemson.”

Ladson was in Dabo Swinney’s office when he informed Clemson’s head coach, receivers coach Jeff Scott and graduate assistant Xavier Dye of his commitment decision.

“They were very excited, especially coach Swinney,” Ladson said. “Coach Scott, he had already knew. I had told him before, but coach Swinney was very excited.”

Ladson thinks a lot of Swinney and Scott and can’t wait to play for them as a Tiger.

“I’m very excited, especially with the reputation those guys have,” he said. “Coach Scott with the receivers and developing them, and then coach Swinney with academics. He makes sure all his players graduate. He has a good percentage (91 percent), so that bodes well.”

Ladson is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 wide receiver and No. 10 overall prospect in the 2019 class. As a junior last season, he caught 29 passes for 687 yards and nine touchdowns.

What can Clemson fans expect to see from him on the field in the future?

“Just a playmaker, a game-changer,” he said. “Making plays, big-time plays.”