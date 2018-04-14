5-star receiver commits to Clemson

Clemson’s day just started with a bang.

On Saturday morning, Miami (Fla.) South Dade five-star wide receiver Frank Ladson announced his commitment to play for the Tigers.

Ladson (6-4, 170) is on campus for the Orange & White spring game Saturday. He also visited Clemson in January, when he was the only receiver to attend the elite junior day.

Clemson offered Ladson, a former Florida commitment, a day after he de-committed from the Gators in December. He chose the Tigers over offers from Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Auburn, Penn State, LSU, Tennessee and others.

As a junior last season, Ladson caught 29 passes for 687 yards and nine touchdowns. He is unanimously ranked by the major recruiting services as a top-50 prospect in his class regardless of position.

Ladson is Clemson’s second commitment in as many days, as Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab linebacker Bryton Constantin committed Friday. Ladson becomes the sixth member of Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class, joining Constantin, Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton safety Joseph Charleston, Calhoun (Ga.) wide receiver Brannon Spector, Riverdale (Ga.) tight end Jaelyn Lay and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy punter Aidan Swanson.