Where does Clemson stand with nation's No. 1 prospect?

Five-star athlete Quavaris Crouch is ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the country. The class of 2019 recruit has offers from nearly every elite program in the nation and will have his choice of school to play for.

Crouch is considered an exceptional talent and certainly has the potential to not only be a star at the next level, but also to reach the NFL in the future. And he believes Clemson can help him realize that potential.

“My dream is to play in the NFL if God keeps me healthy and blesses me to do that,” Crouch told The Clemson Insider at the Elite 11 Regional combine in Charlotte on Sunday. “That’s what I want to do. That’s my goal, to play in the NFL, and I feel like Clemson could help me get there.”

Crouch (6-2, 222) received an offer from Clemson in March 2017 and has visited campus several times.

He most recently returned on March 28 to take in one of the Tigers’ spring practices.

“It was pretty fun just seeing the players and coaches and still building a relationship with all of them, looking on both sides of the football,” Crouch said of the visit. “All of them were working hard, just trying to get each other better, just competing. That’s what you always want to see when you go somewhere.”

Like most of his other suitors, Crouch is being recruited by Clemson as an athlete and said the Tigers have told him he could play either running back or linebacker for them.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said as much while meeting with him during the visit.

“He was just saying (it doesn’t matter) what position you really want to play, you’re going to be a great football player wherever you go, even if you don’t come to Clemson,” Crouch said.

Crouch, though “not all the way” there, implied he is leaning toward playing linebacker at the next level.

He is being recruited for Clemson by both co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach Tony Elliott and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Brent Venables.

“I hear from them a lot,” Crouch said. “They just text me and ask me when I’m coming up. I’ll come up (to visit) again, but I don’t know when I’m going to come up.”

Crouch flew back to Charlotte on Sunday following a visit to Florida State this weekend. He doesn’t have any other trips planned right now and says there is no timeframe for his decision.

“Whenever I feel it, then I’m just going to go ahead and knock it out,” he said of his commitment.

In addition to Clemson, Crouch carries offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Stanford and numerous others.

Where do the Tigers stand right now?

“They’re in my top group,” Crouch said.

As a junior in 2017, Crouch rushed for 3,283 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also had 48 tackles and 14 sacks as a part-time player on defense.