In-state kicker receives Clemson offer

Charleston (S.C.) Porter-Gaud 2019 kicker Jonathan Weitz has received a preferred walk-on offer from Clemson, he announced via Twitter on Monday morning.

Weitz competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp last June, when he was one of three underclassmen selected to kick in front of head coach Dabo Swinney at Death Valley. He returned to Clemson for the Wake Forest game last season and also visited Clemson for its junior day in March.

In addition to Clemson, Weitz has earned preferred walk-on offers from Tulane and South Florida.

Weitz was named to The Post and Courier’s All-Lowcountry Football Team following his junior season in 2017. He is ranked as one of the top 50 kickers in the country (No. 40) according to the Chris Sailer Kicking rankings.