Nation's No. 1 QB explains why he is 'All In' with Clemson

Avon (Conn.) Old Farms four-star Taisun Phommachanh knew at the beginning of last week that he wanted to commit to Clemson.

The nation’s No. 1 dual-threat quarterback made it official when he pledged to the Tigers while on campus for Saturday’s spring game.

“I went into it knowing I was going to do it,” Phommachanh told The Clemson Insider. “Me and my family felt like it was in the best interest for me.”

The commitment occured in Dabo Swinney’s office before the Orange & White spring game.

“He was real happy,” Phommachanh said. “Everybody in the room really exploded.”

Phommachanh (6-3, 205) has over two dozen offers, including ones from Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and South Carolina.

What set the Tigers apart from the pack?

“Just their culture is different,” Phommachanh said. “It’s just different. I don’t really know how to explain it. If you go see other schools and come to Clemson, it’s different.

“I felt like it was the right spot for me.”

Phommachanh visited Clemson for the first time on March 6 before bringing a large party of family members with him for the spring game.

“They showed me and my family a real good time,” he said. “They loved it a lot. They’re ‘All In’, just like me. So when they went down there, it was an experience for them, too. Everybody loved it.”

Clemson’s staff was another important factor in Phommachanh’s decision.

“I love their whole coaching staff,” he said. “All of them are real good people, and I think that they’re going to be able to get me to the next level, on and off the field.”

Phommachanh has become especially close with quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.

“I probably have the strongest relationship with coach Streeter,” he said. “Me and him talk pretty frequently, so I got to know him pretty well throughout this process.”

As a junior last season, Phommachanh passed for 2,253 yards and 25 touchdowns against just one interception. He ran for another 633 yards and 17 more scores.

What can Clemson fans expect to see from him in the future?

“I’m a passer first,” he said. “I’m going to throw it first, but if I have to, I can always get out of the pocket and make plays with my legs.”

Phommachanh is ranked by 247Sports as the top dual-threat quarterback and No. 96 overall prospect in the 2019 class.

While other schools may attempt to continuing pursuing Phommachanh, it won’t matter. He is shutting down his recruitment now that he’s a Tiger.

“I’m done,” he said.

Phommachanh was one of four prospects that committed to Clemson this past weekend, along with five-star wide receiver Frank Ladson, three-star linebacker Bryton Constantin and three-star safety Lannden Zanders.

The quartet joins Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton safety Joseph Charleston, Calhoun (Ga.) wide receiver Brannon Spector, Riverdale (Ga.) tight end Jaelyn Lay and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy punter Aidan Swanson in Clemson’s 2019 class.