Clemson exceeds expectations of 4-star approaching decision

Clemson played host to some of the nation’s top prospects for Saturday’s spring game, including Norfolk (Va.) Maury four-star cornerback Sheridan Jones.

Jones spoke with TCI following the visit and gave his experience high marks.

“The visit was even better than I expected,” he said. “It felt great to be in Death Valley.”

Jones (6-1, 170) also visited Clemson for its elite junior day in January, but this time, he was able to see the Tigers in action as well as spend more time with the coaching staff.

“I actually got to see how they go at it and how the coaching staff was on the field,” Jones said. “I also got to talk to some players and sit down with coach (Dabo) Swinney.”

What did he hear from Swinney?

“That Clemson would fit me the best, not only because of football but academically and spiritually,” Jones said.

Jones thinks highly of Swinney and called Clemson’s coaching staff a “great group of people.”

He was also impressed by what he saw from the team during the spring game.

“I liked the battles between the DBs and WRs,” he said, “and the D-line was phenomenal.”

Jones named Clemson one of his top seven schools in March, along with Alabama, Nebraska, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

Does he have any favorites among those schools?

“Clemson is definitely one of them,” he said.

Jones is approaching a decision, as he plans to commit “before school lets out.” The last day of school for Jones is June 14.

As he evaluates schools and works toward his decision, Jones will be looking closely at a couple of factors.

“Just finding the best place for me and my family while I’m there,” he said, “and also in the long run when football is over.”

Jones said he doesn’t have any visits planned as of now. He is ranked by ESPN as the No. 8 cornerback and No. 80 overall prospect in the 2019 class.