Clemson in top group for 5-star ACC de-commit

Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard five-star wide receiver Leonard Manuel named Clemson one of his top 11 schools on Tuesday via Twitter.

Georgia, Florida, LSU, Texas, Tennessee, Florida State, Penn State, Nebraska, Miami and Ohio State also made the top group for Manuel, a class of 2020 prospect.

Manuel (6-4, 200) de-committed from Miami on Tuesday. He visited Georgia four days ago. Clemson has not yet offered.

As a sophomore last season, Manuel recorded 40 receptions for 678 yards and nine touchdowns.

He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect in Florida, No. 2 wide receiver and No. 13 overall prospect for the 2020 class.